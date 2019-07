EVERGLOW are no longer appearing at 'KCON 2019 NY'.



On July 4, 'KCON 2019 NY' made the below announcement on Twitter, explaining EVERGLOW would not be able to perform as scheduled due to "unexpected visa issues."



EVERGLOW are still planning to appear at 'KCON 2019 LA' this August.



'KCON 2019 NY' is being held at the Javits Center and Madison Square Garden on July 6-7.