Gfriend performs a dance medley of their hits on 'Idol Radio'

Gfriend made an appearance on 'Idol Radio' on July 15 where they performed a dance medley performance to some of their most popular hits.

The girls performed choreography from "Sunny Summer Love", "Navillera", "Fingertip", "Sunrise", and "Time for the Moon Night". The fans are seen chanting along as the girls deliver their performances with big smiles. Although Sin-B made one small mistake that resulted in her cutely laughing while finishing the choreography, the overall performance was without any mistakes!

Check out the footage above.