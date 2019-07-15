First broadcast of 'Camping Club' leads to increased interested in the Fin.K.L members husbands

JTBC reality program 'Camping Club' is receiving a lot of interest after its first broadcast on July 14.

The show features legendary girl group Fin.K.L as they reunite for the first time in 14 years to travel Korea in a camping car. During their trip, the members reconnect and celebrate 21 years since their debut. A lot of interest has been surrounding not only the members of this long-awaited reunion but their husbands as well!

Lee Hyori's husband, Lee Sang Soon, is a professional guitarist and has already garnered interest for his kind mannerisms following his appearance on 'Hyori's Bed and Breakfast'. Lee Jin married her non-celebrity husband in 2016 who is a financial banker in the US. Sung Yuri got married in 2017 to professional golfer Ahn Sung Hyun. Ock Joo Hyun is the only member who has not gotten married yet.



Viewers are curious to see the husbands stories as well through this show as interest rises.