Actress Jung Hye Sung revealed her love of arcade games on 'Guess My Next Move V2'.
On the July 25th episode, Jung Hye Sung headed to the arcade, sharing, "When I go to the arcade, I usually stay a few hours and spend 20,000-30,000 Won ($16.95-$25.42 USD)." She added, "I've never lost against a computer in the game Tekken. You don't need to study Tekken separately. You just mash buttons."
Take a look at Jung Hye Sung's Tekken skills above!
Actress Jung Hye Sung reveals she spends hours at the arcade on 'Guess My Next Move V2'
