Actress Jung Hye Sung reveals she spends hours at the arcade on 'Guess My Next Move V2'

Actress Jung Hye Sung revealed her love of arcade games on 'Guess My Next Move V2'.

On the July 25th episode, Jung Hye Sung headed to the arcade, sharing, "When I go to the arcade, I usually stay a few hours and spend 20,000-30,000 Won ($16.95-$25.42 USD)." She added, "I've never lost against a computer in the game Tekken. You don't need to study Tekken separately. You just mash buttons."

Take a look at Jung Hye Sung's Tekken skills above!

