Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

46

27

Misc
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 10 days ago

TXT talk about learning from BTS and discuss their love of Western pop stars in a video interview with Billboard

AKP STAFF

Big Hit Entertainment group TXT recently appeared on an interview with Billboard in which they discussed their love of Western pop stars and their English version of "Cat and Dog." 

The group members showcased their English skills while talking about their activities and favorite artists which included Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, and Bruno Mars.

The group also talked about learning a lot from their senior group BTS and how they realized the importance of teamwork, passion, and practice by watching them.

Check out their interview above.

  1. TXT
2 4,428 Share 63% Upvoted

3

Dedol92 pts 9 days ago 0
9 days ago

Love you txt

Share

1

Tommyjay35 pts 10 days ago 0
10 days ago

That was a good self interview. It's nice to see what kpoppers think.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,314

allkpop in your Inbox