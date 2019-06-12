TXT talk about learning from BTS and discuss their love of Western pop stars in a video interview with Billboard

Big Hit Entertainment group TXT recently appeared on an interview with Billboard in which they discussed their love of Western pop stars and their English version of "Cat and Dog."

The group members showcased their English skills while talking about their activities and favorite artists which included Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, and Bruno Mars.

The group also talked about learning a lot from their senior group BTS and how they realized the importance of teamwork, passion, and practice by watching them.

Check out their interview above.