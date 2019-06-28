Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Shinhwa's Dongwan warns fan who showed up at his home

AKP STAFF

Shinhwa's Dongwan gave a warning to a fan who showed up at his home. 

On June 28, Dongwan shared the below photos of a fan who left evidence they'd found out where he lives. The messages read, "I suffered so much trying to find your place. It's someone I know! I found you! Kim Dong Wan dummy."

The Shinhwa member responded, "If you left these messages because you thought they were fun, I'll make it so you don't have fun. Your face was clearly captured [by security cameras]."

In other news, Kim Dong Wan is currently starring in the KBS drama 'I Don't Wanna Work'. 

what makes these people think doing this is okay?? seriously..

these creatures need to never be called fans. these creatures are sesaengs, psychos, creeps, pick a name.

