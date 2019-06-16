Stray Kids hop on the bus with a one way ticket in MV teaser for 'Side Effects'

Stray Kids have dropped the MV teaser for "Side Effects".

In this cinematic teaser, the boys take an elevator up to a mysterious level called 'YW', which takes them out to a beautiful scenery of golden yellow colors. As a bus comes to a stop, the boys hop on the ride and give the bus driver a one way ticket. Details such as the destination written as "new world" and the strange mark on the driver's hand add mysterious to the teaser.

What is your take on the teaser? Stray Kids' comeback album 'Clé 2: Yellow Wood' is set for release on June 19.