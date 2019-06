Singer/song-writer Sam Kim lent his voice for a soothing OST for currently airing tvN drama, 'Search: WWW'!

The soft and emotional OST Part.4, titled "Scent", is a smooth urban R&B genre, expressing pure, loyal feelings of love. The track accentuates the growing feelings of the story's main characters, Bae Ta Mi (Lim Soo Jung) and Park Mo Gun (Jang Ki Yong).

Meanwhile, 'Search: WWW' airs every Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 PM KST.