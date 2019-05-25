Brazilian ARMYs have a blast at BTS' concert & hold hands to protect their line

Brazilian ARMYs are having a blast at BTS' concert venue.
On May 25, #BTSatAllianzParque trended worldwide on Twitter with fans sharing footage at the scene where BTS held their concert in Brazil.
Not only did Brazilian ARMYs wear a mask of V while selling barbecue and hold up their national flag with V's dog Yeontan printed on it, the fans in line held each other's hands to create one big, safe chain to protect their spots in line.
Seeing these posts, other ARMYs around the world replied with positive reactions on how the fans were able to mix fun and organization to properly enjoy the concert.
Would you call that an ideal atmosphere for a K-pop concert?
