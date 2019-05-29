Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 days ago

EXID reveal special fan MV for 'WE ARE..'

EXID revealed a special music video for "WE ARE.."

The MV follows the EXID members as they perform and interact with fans on stage. "WE ARE.." is a track from the girl group's mini album 'WE', which is EXID's final release before Hani and Junghwa leave Banana Culture Entertainment, and the lyrics to fans are written by the members themselves.

Watch EXID's "WE ARE.." MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

jokbal_is_yum1,184 pts 24 days ago 0
24 days ago

AWWWWWW.
<3<3<3<3

Lap this one up, fans - it'll be a long time before we see them together again.

;___;

jmnjme30 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

From 위아래 ("Wi Are" Up & Down) to "We Are"

;_; my leggo heart

