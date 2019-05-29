EXID reveal special fan MV for 'WE ARE..'

EXID revealed a special music video for "WE ARE.."
The MV follows the EXID members as they perform and interact with fans on stage. "WE ARE.." is a track from the girl group's mini album 'WE', which is EXID's final release before Hani and Junghwa leave Banana Culture Entertainment, and the lyrics to fans are written by the members themselves.
Watch EXID's "WE ARE.." MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
