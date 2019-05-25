Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

97

23

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 28 days ago

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon shows her love for SHINee's Minho

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon showed her love for fellow SM Entertainment labelmate SHINee's Minho.

On May 25, Taeyeon shared a photo of herself and Minho on Instagram with the message, "Big Minho, I miss you. You're so admirable."

As previously reported, Minho enlisted for his mandatory military service in the Marine Corps on April 15 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on Taeyeon and Minho.
  

View this post on Instagram

크 민호야 보고싶다 장하다 🤧💜

A post shared by TaeYeon (@taeyeon_ss) on

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. Taeyeon
  3. SHINee
  4. Minho
20 16,018 Share 81% Upvoted

18

Siri1232,424 pts 28 days ago 5
28 days ago

Isn't Minho like the 10th SNSD member anyway? 😂

His relationship with SNSD members is really adorable ❤

Share

5 more replies

12

Jannina_N111 pts 28 days ago 2
28 days ago

Everybody loves Minho c: 💓💓💓

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,076
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,482

allkpop in your Inbox