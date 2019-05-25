Girls' Generation's Taeyeon shows her love for SHINee's Minho

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon showed her love for fellow SM Entertainment labelmate SHINee's Minho.
On May 25, Taeyeon shared a photo of herself and Minho on Instagram with the message, "Big Minho, I miss you. You're so admirable."
As previously reported, Minho enlisted for his mandatory military service in the Marine Corps on April 15 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on Taeyeon and Minho.
