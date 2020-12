Taeyeon dropped a quirky highlight clip for 'To The Moon'.

The 4th track from Taeyeon's upcoming album to be featured in a highlight clip so far, "To the Moon" is a quirky song that shows Taeyeon's voice to the fullest.

Taeyeon will be coming back with her 4th solo mini-album 'What Do I Call You' on December 15th at 6PM KST.