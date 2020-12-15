Former 2NE1 member Minzy getting more beautiful as the days go by

Former 2NE1 member Minzy showed off her mature beauty as she becomes more beautiful as the days go by.

On December 16th, Minzy uploaded photos on her Instagram with the caption "Done filming! you worked hard, I'm hungry....#goinghome."







In the photos, Minzy is wearing a flamboyant jacket and posing for the camera. Minzy was able to pose wearing the unique colorful jacket. Recently, she has gained attention from fans as she showed off a fresh mature beauty.



Meanwhile, Minzy established MZ Entertainment in October with her father and CEO Kong Soon Yong. Minzy plans to train junior stars as a general director.