16

5

News
Posted by AmieAmore 2 hours ago

Former 2NE1 member Minzy getting more beautiful as the days go by

AKP STAFF

Former 2NE1 member Minzy showed off her mature beauty as she becomes more beautiful as the days go by.

On December 16th, Minzy uploaded photos on her Instagram with the caption "Done filming! you worked hard, I'm hungry....#goinghome."


In the photos, Minzy is wearing a flamboyant jacket and posing for the camera. Minzy was able to pose wearing the unique colorful jacket. Recently, she has gained attention from fans as she showed off a fresh mature beauty.

Meanwhile, Minzy established MZ Entertainment in October with her father and CEO Kong Soon Yong. Minzy plans to train junior stars as a general director.

  1. Minzy
5 1,610 Share 76% Upvoted

0

Kako_Kpop101 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

My Ultimate Dancer are Amazing! I love you so much <3

Share

0

sshreyaa1,296 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

She was beautiful then, she's even prettier now!🍻 Blackjacks for the win.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, V, Jin, DAY6, Wonpil, EXO, D.O., MONSTA X, Shownu, NU
Top ten male idols loved by gay men
52 minutes ago   6   5,157
BTS
Comparing K-Pop Songs Titled "Butterfly"
2 hours ago   6   1,858
BTS, V, Jin, DAY6, Wonpil, EXO, D.O., MONSTA X, Shownu, NU
Top ten male idols loved by gay men
52 minutes ago   6   5,157
Block B, P.O., BTOB, Sungjae, BTS, SUGA, EXO, Baekhyun, (Jessica H.o.) Jessi, Eun Ji Won, Seventeen, Seungkwan, The Boyz, Ong Seong Wu, Yeo Jin Goo
10 celebrities with the most unique last names
4 hours ago   31   14,360

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND