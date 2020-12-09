Top 10 female idols loved by lesbians

Not too long ago, a Korean YouTuber took a poll of her audience and shared the results on her channel jiju#.

Jiju# is a popular Korean lesbian YouTuber who gained recognition for her honest talks of being a lesbian in South Korea, a quite conservative country. Jiju# has uploaded various content talking about the LGBTQ+ community to stand against prejudice in the effort to bring happiness to all the LGBTQ+ community in Korea.

Last month, she decided to do a video on the top 10 female celebrities loved by lesbians and complied the top ten female idol members voted by the lesbian community. A total of 833 people participated in the poll, voting for their top female idol members.

10th place - Cosmic Girls' Seola

9th place - MAMAMOO's Whee In

8th place - MAMAMOO's Moon Byul

7th place - Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

6th place - Red Velvet's Seulgi

5th place - (G)I-DLE's Shuhua

4th place - TWICE's Sana

3rd place - SeSoNeon's Soyoon





2nd place - IU

1st place - (G)I-DLE's Soojin



