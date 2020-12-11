"They're monster rookies," STAYC receiving love for their superb live singing on KBS2's 'Music Bank'

The rookie group STAYC's live performance is receiving praise.

STAYC appeared on KBS2's 'Music Bank' on December 11th and performed their debut song "SO BAD."



After the broadcast aired, there were netizens who showed love for the group as one netizen posted on an online community, "STAYC's performance that's so obvious it's live," along with the video of their performance.

Netizens commented, "I can hear the breathing of the members starting from the beginning around 22 seconds," "The member made a mistake in the lyrics around 38 seconds, so that certified that the members are singing live," "Wow, their singing is so stable," "They are really talented, singing this well while dancing," "They're really a monster rookie to do this well," "Singers need to be good at singing and all the members can sing so well," and "I wish they get popular, they're all pretty and they sing well."



Meanwhile, STAYC is the girl group produced by the popular producing duo Black Eyed Pilseung. The group gained attention before their debut as the lead singer is also the daughter of the singer Park Jung Nam.



