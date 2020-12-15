The top Korean actors and athletes picked by gay men

There recently has been a poll that is being shared on online communities with the title, "Top male figures picked by gay men," in which gay men were able to pick their ideal man from the list of famous people.

One netizen shared the list of the top celebrities and athletes who were picked as favorites by gay men in Korea in an online community. The list includes actors, idols, and athletes in Korea. Here are the top ten individuals picked. No idols were in the top 10, but you can check the idol list here.

1. Lee Jin Wook (actor)

2. An Chang Rim (Athlete: Judo)



3. Son Hee Chan (Athlete: Korean traditional wrestling)

4. Gwak Dong Han (Athlete: Judo)

5. Kim Moo Yeol (Actor)

6. Jang Dong Yoon (Actor)

7. Nam Joo Hyuk (Actor)

8. Jung Hae In (Actor)

9. Kang Seo Joon (Actor)

10. Gong Yoo (Actor)