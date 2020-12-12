Taeyeon in the latest set of 'What Do I Call You' teaser images will melt your heart

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon is gearing up for her solo comeback.



On December 13 at midnight KST, the popular artist revealed her latest teaser images for 'What Do I Call You' via the group's official social media accounts. In the teaser images, Taeyeon is seen sporting both lovely and sophisticated looks. Her 4th solo mini-album 'What Do I Call You' is set for release on December 15 at 6 PM KST.



Check out her highlight clip for "Galaxy" if you missed it here. Which song are you anticipating to listen to the most?



