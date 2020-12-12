10

Watch Performances of 'The Fact Music Awards'!

The winners of the 'THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS' have been revealed!

'The Fact Music Awards' brings together fans and artists by recognizing the artists who've been important figures in the Korean Wave and allowing participation from fans through the program and festivals. On December 12, Girls' Generation's Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo hosted the awards ceremony, which was held with no audience due to the pandemic.

Take a look at the list of winners here if you missed it, and watch the performances below.

===
(G)I-DLE


ENHYPEN


ITZY


IZ*ONE


MAMAMOO


TWICE


BTS


GOT7


TXT


Super Junior


Seventeen


MONSTA X


NU'EST


Stray Kids


ATEEZ


The Boyz


Jessi


Kang Daniel


Weeekly



===

Loved the performances from Enhypen, Mamamoo, BTS, TXT and Jessi 👍🏻 But what was up with some of the performance's CGI effects? Like, Mamamoo's ugly looking desert thing @ 1:34 *smh* Overall audio also seemed to be an issue?!

Seventeen always makes me feel so proud. They work so hard to give us varied performances of different songs ❤

