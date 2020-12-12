Watch Performances of 'The Fact Music Awards'!

The winners of the 'THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS' have been revealed!
'The Fact Music Awards' brings together fans and artists by recognizing the artists who've been important figures in the Korean Wave and allowing participation from fans through the program and festivals. On December 12, Girls' Generation's Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo hosted the awards ceremony, which was held with no audience due to the pandemic.
Take a look at the list of winners here if you missed it, and watch the performances below.
===
(G)I-DLE
ENHYPEN
ITZY
IZ*ONE
MAMAMOO
TWICE
BTS
GOT7
TXT
Super Junior
Seventeen
MONSTA X
NU'EST
Stray Kids
ATEEZ
The Boyz
Jessi
Kang Daniel
Weeekly
===
Log in to comment