NCT drop 'star-docu' version of '90's Love' MV

NCT have dropped a 'star-docu' version of their "90's Love" music video.



In the retro MV above, NCT are on the set of the photo shoot for their 'Resonance Pt. 2' album, and they perform for the camera and joke around with each other. "90's Love" is a title track on the SM Entertainment unit's 'Resonance Pt. 2' album, and it's an upbeat, R&B/hip hop song with sounds reminiscent of the R&B/hip hop music of the 1990s.



Watch NCT's 'star-docu' "90's Love" MV above and their previous MV here if you missed it.