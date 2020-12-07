8

2

News
Posted by danisurst 1 hour ago

Gugudan's Mina, Cosmic Girls' Yeonjung, and DIA's Jung Chae Yeon awaiting COVID-19 test results after recently meeting with Kim Chung Ha

AKP STAFF

Three of Kim Chung Ha's former IOI groupmates are currently being tested for COVID-19.


On December 7 KST, it was revealed that Kim Chung Ha, Cosmic Girls' Yeonjung, DIA's Jung Chae Yeon, and Gugudan's Mina had celebrated Mina's birthday at her residence. According to reports, it was not a large party, but a small dinner gathering with only these four idols in attendence. The event was held on December 4, three days before Kim Chung Ha was announced a confirmed COVID-19 case.


According to Jung Chae Yeon and Mina's agencies, MBK Entertainment and Jellyfish Entertainment, the two have both received their COVID-19 test and are awaiting the results in self-quarantine. As for Yeonjung, Starship Entertainment announced that Yeonjung, the rest of the Cosmic Girls members, and their staff were all screened for COVID-19 as well, with Yeonjung also currently in self-quarantine.

Stay tuned for more news regarding their test results.

  1. Yeonjung
  2. Jung Chae Yeon
  3. Mina
  4. IOI
  5. Yoo Yeon Jung
  6. Kim Chung Ha
0 1,600 Share 80% Upvoted
Kim Chung Ha
BREAKING
Kim Chung Ha tests positive for COVID-19
10 hours ago   53   76,370
ATEEZ, BLACKPINK, Zico, BTS, CRAVITY, DAY6, Baekhyun, Xiumin, GOT7, IZ*ONE, (Jessica H.o.) Jessi, MAMAMOO, Hwa Sa, MONSTA X, NCT, WayV, Seventeen, Taemin, TREASURE, TWICE, TXT, Weeekly
Winners of the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!
23 hours ago   176   63,377
Kim Chung Ha
BREAKING
Kim Chung Ha tests positive for COVID-19
10 hours ago   53   76,370
Kim Chung Ha
BREAKING
Kim Chung Ha tests positive for COVID-19
10 hours ago   53   76,370
ATEEZ, BLACKPINK, Zico, BTS, CRAVITY, DAY6, Baekhyun, Xiumin, GOT7, IZ*ONE, (Jessica H.o.) Jessi, MAMAMOO, Hwa Sa, MONSTA X, NCT, WayV, Seventeen, Taemin, TREASURE, TWICE, TXT, Weeekly
Winners of the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!
23 hours ago   176   63,377

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND