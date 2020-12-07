Gugudan's Mina, Cosmic Girls' Yeonjung, and DIA's Jung Chae Yeon awaiting COVID-19 test results after recently meeting with Kim Chung Ha

Three of Kim Chung Ha's former IOI groupmates are currently being tested for COVID-19.





On December 7 KST, it was revealed that Kim Chung Ha, Cosmic Girls' Yeonjung, DIA's Jung Chae Yeon, and Gugudan's Mina had celebrated Mina's birthday at her residence. According to reports, it was not a large party, but a small dinner gathering with only these four idols in attendence. The event was held on December 4, three days before Kim Chung Ha was announced a confirmed COVID-19 case.





According to Jung Chae Yeon and Mina's agencies, MBK Entertainment and Jellyfish Entertainment, the two have both received their COVID-19 test and are awaiting the results in self-quarantine. As for Yeonjung, Starship Entertainment announced that Yeonjung, the rest of the Cosmic Girls members, and their staff were all screened for COVID-19 as well, with Yeonjung also currently in self-quarantine.



Stay tuned for more news regarding their test results.