BTS' Jimin asks fans to stay safe during COVID-19 pandemic

BTS' Jimin asked fans to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.



On December 12, Jimin asked ARMY to stay safe in the midst of the resurgence of the coronavirus. He wrote on BTS' official social media, "The situation outside is getting worse and worse. Wear your masks well, and be careful when you're out and about. Be careful, and be careful again. I hope that the situation improves soon."



BTS have been actively promoting COVID-19 safety awareness through official events and social media. Despite the pandemic, however, the Big Hit Entertainment group have reportedly doubled profits.



In other news, BTS recently made the cover of 'Time' magazine as the 'Entertainer of the Year.'







밖의 상황이 하루하루 안좋아지네요.

마스크 잘 착용하시고 항상 주의하며 다니세요.

조심하고 또 조심해서 얼른 상황이 좋아졌으면 좋겠습니다.#JIMIN — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 12, 2020