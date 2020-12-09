Kim Chung Ha to delay album after COVID-19 diagnosis

Kim Chung Ha is delaying her upcoming album following her COVID-19 diagnosis.



After the singer was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus, idols like Gugudan's Mina and TWICE's Sana, who came into contact with the singer, also underwent testing. On December 9, her label MNH Entertainment announced the delay of her comeback, stating, "We decided to postpone the release of the album after discussing it internally."



Kim Chung Ha was set to drop her pre-release single 'X' on December 10 KST and her first full-length album 'Querencia' on January 4 of next year. She's currently suspended all scheduled activities, and her label employees and related staff have also been tested for COVID-19.



Stay tuned for updates on Kim Chung Ha's album.

