2PM's Jun.K reveals unexpected thriller in '30 Minutes Might Be Too Long' MV

2PM's Jun.K has dropped his music video for "30 Minutes Might Be Too Long"!



The MV reveals an unexpected, dramatic thriller as a man is chased by a strange woman, and it ends with Jun.K walking off the MV set. "30 Minutes Might Be Too Long" is the title song of the 2PM member's third mini album '20 Mins', and it's about a couple on the verge of breaking up struggling with their thoughts and emotions.



Watch Jun.K's "30 Minutes Might Be Too Long" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



