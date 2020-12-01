Jessica enjoys a day with her mom in public for the first time in four years

Singer/designer Jessica enjoyed a date with her mom.



On November 30th, Jessica shared her day through a vlog posted on her YouTube channel under the title 'Unveiling one of this year's biggest projects!'







In the video, Jessica visits her brand flagship BLANC & ECLARE store that is preparing for opening then she goes to a Pilates class. While participating in the class, she states, "People think I work out consistently. They think I enjoy it and am good at it," but laughed.



She explained, "These days, it's out of necessity." Her trainer added, "Fortunately, now you know the beauty of working out. You know what it's like to feel energetic."



After her workout, Jessica went to meet her mom to enjoy a meal with her. The two ate Korean Sujebi soup and told her mom the soup was delicious.





Jessica also revealed that it has been four years since she moved to the area, but she has never walked around the block. She stated, "My mom told me. It's been four years since we moved into our house. But I never had a chance to walk outside. All of this is new to me. I wasn't really in Korea much. I'm going to take this opportunity to walk around the neighborhood."



Then, Jessica went to the playground with her mom and went on the swing and stated the swing needs a seatbelt. Jessica's mom responded, "Are you a three-year-old that needs a seatbelt?"



Jessica is working as a fashion designer and has released her first novel in September.