Gallup Korea reveal their poll results for the most influential artists and songs of 2020

Gallup Korea began taking surveys and published the results of 'The Most Influential Individuals' every year starting from 2007. Korean citizens are able to choose their favorite celebrities, such as TV personalities, comedians, actors, and singers.

This year, the polls took place on three separate periods starting in July. The first poll was taken from July 2nd to 22nd, the second poll was taken from September 17th to October 20th, and the third poll was taken from November 5th to the 29th.

The poll results were released on December 21st KST, with more than 5,000 citizens who filled out the polls. BTS was once again chosen as the number 1 artist who shined the year 2020 voted by Korean citizens under the age of 30. Trot singer Lim Young Woong was chosen as the number 1 artist voted by citizens over the age of 40.

Korean citizens under the age of 30 chose BTS's "Dynamite" as the number 1 song of the year, followed by IU's "Eight" and Hwasa's "Maria," respectively.

BTS was able to take the title of the best artist of the year for three consecutive years as they were voted the best in 2018 and 2019.