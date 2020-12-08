Former iLuv member Shin Minah sent to prosecution for spreading false information

Former iLuv member Shin Minah, who claimed she had been bullied by her group members has been sent to prosecution for spreading false information.



On December 8th, iLuv's legal representative office revealed that Shin Minah was sent to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on charges of obstruction of business and violation of the Information and Communication Network Act by spreading false information.



In addition, prosecution opinions were sent on defamation charges in violation of the Information and Communication Network Act as well.





Back in July, Shin Minah uploaded a video on her YouTube channel claiming that she was bullied by her group members during her time as a member of iLuv.

Later, it was revealed that she was rescued by the fire department after they received reports that a woman in her 20s was trying to jump from the Seongsan Bridge in Seoul.



However, iLuv's agency countered that Shin Minah was spreading false information and filed a complaint against the former group member. iLuv members also filed a complaint against Shin Minah for spreading false information and defamation.



Shin Minah since then has complained, "The company commented saying that I am delusional and mythomaniac but I did not lie about anything and I don't have mythomania. I just don't want another victim like me to appear" drawing attention to how this incident will conclude.

