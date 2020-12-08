Netizens think some boy group concepts are getting boring because they keep catering to the foreign markets

One netizen recently posted on an online community their thoughts on the boy group concepts these days.

The netizen claimed that except for a few idol boy groups, most of the boy groups all wore dark clothing in the colors of black and red with dark makeup as the members glare at the camera.

The netizen also criticized how even their songs are all loud, upbeat songs that have mostly fast rap and extravagant performances with an overly strong concept. She claimed she became tired watching the performances as the boy groups showed a similar concept one after another.

She pointed out it's time that boy idols show off various concepts rather than just one. She suggested the boy groups try various concepts that are more fresh and light rather than dark. The netizen explained she is not a fan of one particular idol group but was expressing her thoughts as she watched a music show.

On the post, there was divided opinion over this matter as netizens gave their thoughts in the heated discussion.

Netizens' Commented:

"So I wasn't the only one who felt that way. I'm a fan of girl groups but I definitely feel the same."

"I totally agree, I think the concepts are more catering to the overseas market now."



"I read the post and even the 'Road To Kingdom' show criticized the groups for doing the same concept."



"I mean doing a fresh concept is easier said than done. It's no use if the group has no fandom."



"I think BAP, Block B, Monsta X, and ATEEZ are enough groups with a strong dark concept."



"The Boyz did the fresh light concept for two years and they didn't gain any recognition."



"The fresh light concept isn't that popular."



"I think this person who made the post only saw a few performances, like 17 minutes of a 6-hour show."



"I think they were pretty cool but they did all look the same."



"I bet you people will complain if boy groups come out with the fresh light concept."







