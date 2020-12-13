TOO's J.You wows with his princely visuals for 'Campus Plus' December issue

TOO's J.You is featured in a popular magazine geared toward university students!

On December 2, the rapper's agency N.Ch Entertainment announced that he was selected as the cover model for 'Campus Plus's December issue.



In the released pictorial, J.You has an eye-catching yet casual visual, as if he had stepped out of a college campus-set romance manhwa. He models off a variety of different styles, ranging from cozier sweater and trench fashion to a more chic and subtle all-black look.



The pictorial is accompanied by an exclusive interview, where J.You gives readers an idea of what goes on behind the scenes in his life — from life at the TOO dorm and his relationships with the other members to his passion as a rapper and goals for the future. The interview can be found both in the physical issue as well as the 'Campus Plus' website.



