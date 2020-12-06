BTS sweeps all four Daesangs at the 'Mnet Asian Music Awards', the only award show they weren't invited to when they were a rookie

BTS swept all four Daesangs (Grand Prizes) at the 'Mnet Asian Music Awards' for the second year in a row. 'Mnet Asian Music Awards' was the only award show they weren't invited to when they were a rookie.



On December 6th, the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' took place without an audience due to COVID-19 concerns. The popular idol group took home the Artist of the Year (Daesang) and Album of the Year (Daesang) with 'Map of the Soul: 7', and Song of the Year (Daesang) with "Dynamite". BTS also won the Worldwide Icon of the Year (Daesang), the Best Male Group, Best Performance, and the Best Music Video award.





Eligible nominees released music from October 24, 2019, and October 28, 2020, and voting began on October 29 at 6 PM KST. Check out the full list of winners at 2020 MAMA here.

Congratulations to BTS!