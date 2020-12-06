60

17

Posted by olmal

BTS sweeps all four Daesangs at the 'Mnet Asian Music Awards', the only award show they weren't invited to when they were a rookie

AKP STAFF

BTS swept all four Daesangs (Grand Prizes) at the 'Mnet Asian Music Awards' for the second year in a row. 'Mnet Asian Music Awards' was the only award show they weren't invited to when they were a rookie. 

On December 6th, the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' took place without an audience due to COVID-19 concerns. The popular idol group took home the Artist of the Year (Daesang) and Album of the Year (Daesang) with 'Map of the Soul: 7', and Song of the Year (Daesang) with "Dynamite". BTS also won the Worldwide Icon of the Year (Daesang), the Best Male Group, Best Performance, and the Best Music Video award. 

Eligible nominees released music from October 24, 2019, and October 28, 2020, and voting began on October 29 at 6 PM KST. Check out the full list of winners at 2020 MAMA here.

Congratulations to BTS! 

  1. BTS
8

peaceful-multi760 pts
1 hour ago

Remember the time....when they performed after the award show ended ...while everyone were leaving...they performed for armys with the lights off. I really respect them for just attending the award show... staying till the end and performing for armys . Imagine how much it would have hurt them. And now look at them being all humble even after sweeping all the daesangs! They clearly deserve all the daesangs.These days I feel like award shows give awards for attending the show...or they atleast create and give new awards for the artists to attend.

I really respect artists those who perform even though they already know that they won't be getting an award! Like TXT performed even though they weren't even nominated for mma.....and there were so many people making fun of them because they left emtyhanded. .....and now they got two awards at Mama.

1 more reply

0

hahahoho94 pts
42 minutes ago

so happy for them. even if dont really follow or stan them, I dont really have anything bad to say cause they started with humble beginnings and they stayed humble despite all their success! 🤧 Congratulations, BTS!!!

