WEi will be holding a fanmeeting already.



The boys debuted back on October 5th, and they're already getting ready to hold a fanmeeting. They'll be holding '2020 WEi Online Fanmeeting [WE:HIGH]'. The fanmeeting will be held on October 28th at 7PM KST.

They're also planning on releasing a season's greetings soon for their fans. Tickets will go on sale on Olleh TV, Seezn, KAVECON, and K-Pop Store.

Will you be picking up tickets?