Defconn says Kim Jong Min never contacted him after '1N2D'?

Defconn revealed Kim Jong Min never contacted him after '1N2D'.



On the November 21st episode of 'Hangout With Yoo', the two former castmates appeared as guests, but neither seemed too excited to see each other. Yoo Jae Suk then questioned, "Why are you greeting each other like strangers? Didn't you both appear on '1N2D'?"



Defconn responded, "Kim Jong Min doesn't contact me after the new season of '1N2D' started," expressing disappointment, and Kim Jong Min admitted he didn't. Defconn then said, "You only contact me when you need me for a broadcast, don't you," and Kim Jong Min replied, "I contacted you when I had my own broadcast."



In other news, Kim Jong Min is filling in for Jung Hyung Don on 'Idol on Quiz'.

