Oh My Girl's Binnie to limit movement & participation in choreography during this weekend's concert due to back injury

On November 20, Oh My Girl's label WM Entertainment released an official statement via the girl group's fan cafe, updating fans on member Binnie's recent injury.

WM relayed, "Oh My Girl's Binnie began experiencing back pain symptoms during recent schedules and visited an expert; after a check up, it was advised that she rest for the time being. But per Binnie's wish to keep her promise with fans, Binnie plans on attending Oh My Girl's upcoming online concert, but on the grounds that she will limit her movements and participation in choreography."

Finally, the agency asked for fans' understanding and support. Oh My Girl's online concert 'The Lost Memory' is set to air this November 22 at 5 PM KST.

Get well soon, Binnie!