14

11

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK members are ready to show off their gaming skills in teaser for their special 'Fun Match' appearance with 'PUBG Mobile'

AKP STAFF

'PUBG Mobile' has revealed an exciting new teaser for BLACKPINK's upcoming appearance in a special 'Fun Match' episode!

All 4 BLACKPINK members will be stopping by for a round of 'Fun Match' games on 'PUBG Mobile' with Super Junior's Heechul as host and game YouTubers Beenu and DdeDdeDdeDde competing against the girls! Judging by the newest teaser below, it seems that BLACKPINK's Jisoo may be a hidden ace in the deck..?

The episode will be streamed live this coming November 13 at 14:00 (UTC + 0) within the 'PUBG Mobile' game, as well as via 'PUBG Mobile's official Facebook and YouTube channels. Will you be watching?

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Heechul
2 1,697 Share 56% Upvoted

1

desikpoplover1,398 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

If Jisoo is winning I am not surprised lol and a saving grace for this pubg promotion.

Share

-3

kimgoeun-5 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

who cares

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND