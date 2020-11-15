Norazo members parodically enjoy tea time in concept photo for 'Bbang'

Norazo has dropped an elegant concept photo for "Bbang".

In this parodic photo, the duo wears customized outfits that remind viewers of earlier historical periods. Jobin is seen wearing a large tablecloth dress, with his waist line propped up in order to support the many bread plates! Meanwhile, Won Heum is seen wearing a white suit with artistic collages on top, enjoying his tea.

Their new single "Bbang", which means 'bread' in Korean, will be released on November 19. Are you curious about Norazo's comeback?