AKMU siblings go emo in 'Happening' comeback poster

The AKMU siblings have gone emo this time, as they get ready for their 3rd single comeback!

In their newest black and white title track poster, the two siblings face away from each other and boast a dark, mysterious mood, dressed in black and leather. The title of AKMU's comeback single will be "Happening", composed and written by Chanhyuk along with help from Millennium and Sihwang.

The duo's new song drops on November 16 at 6 PM KST! What kind of sound are you expecting from AKMU's comeback?