16

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

AKMU siblings go emo in 'Happening' comeback poster

AKP STAFF

The AKMU siblings have gone emo this time, as they get ready for their 3rd single comeback!

In their newest black and white title track poster, the two siblings face away from each other and boast a dark, mysterious mood, dressed in black and leather. The title of AKMU's comeback single will be "Happening", composed and written by Chanhyuk along with help from Millennium and Sihwang

The duo's new song drops on November 16 at 6 PM KST! What kind of sound are you expecting from AKMU's comeback?

  1. Akdong Musician (AKMU)
1 846 Share 94% Upvoted

0

robert-thomas-153 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

The break up of AKMU 😅 That why he unfollowed her

I love these two 🤣

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND