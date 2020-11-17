Military Manpower Administration releases new photos of EXO's D.O. & BTOB's Sungjae taking part in new army campaign, #Proud challenge

On November 18, the official SNS account of the Military Manpower Administration released new photos of EXO's D.O. and BTOB's Sungjae, both currently carrying out their mandatory military service duties!

According to the 'MMA', D.O. and Sungjae will be participating in a new campaign promoting COVID19 safety, the #Proud challenge. Both stars were seen filming for the new campaign in their military uniforms, demonstrating their sharp visuals and charismatic attitudes as active-duty ROK army soldiers. More details about the campaign will be revealed beginning on November 23, via the 'MMA's official Twitter and YouTube.

Meanwhile, D.O. is currently serving as a part of the ROK army's Capital Mechanized Infantry Division, while Sungjae is carrying out his duties as a member of the Gyeryongdae Service Support Corps.