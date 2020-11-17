LOONA unveil dreamlike English version MV for 'Star'

LOONA have unveiled the full MV for the English version track "Star" from their 3rd mini album, 'Midnight (12:00)"!

In the MV, the LOONA members put on a dreamlike performance for their own, private midnight festival, paying homage to the light of stars which gives them strength and confidence. One intriguing aspect of LOONA's 'Midnight (12:00)' album is that the Korean track "Voice" and the English track "Star" have the same melodies, but different meanings.

Check out LOONA's "Star" MV above!



