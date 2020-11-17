8

LOONA unveil dreamlike English version MV for 'Star'

LOONA have unveiled the full MV for the English version track "Star" from their 3rd mini album, 'Midnight (12:00)"!

In the MV, the LOONA members put on a dreamlike performance for their own, private midnight festival, paying homage to the light of stars which gives them strength and confidence. One intriguing aspect of LOONA's 'Midnight (12:00)' album is that the Korean track "Voice" and the English track "Star" have the same melodies, but different meanings. 

Check out LOONA's "Star" MV above!

isanghansonyeon222
46 minutes ago

Hell YEAH

cabbagejuice
58 minutes ago

theyve really come so far since favorite 😭😭

