Kai trends on Twitter as he connects with fans on Instagram Live after his teaser release

On November 18 KST, after his teaser release, EXO member Kai logged on to Instagram Live to connect with his fans.

At the beginning of the live stream, he told his fans he couldn't sleep because he was excited and nervous about his solo debut. He told fans this is the third time he is debuting but was still nervous.

Many fans were excited to see Kai on Instagram as he playfully and casually talked with his fans while lying down. Many fans were lovestruck by the artist again, when he began expressing his fondness and affection toward his fans.

He expressed how the EXO-L fans have stayed with him for a long time. He stated, "We're strong, we're really strong. Thank you for staying by my side until now." Many fans took it to social media to share Kai's heart with other fans.



Jongin: i'm very grateful to EXO-Ls who stayed by my side until now......... we are really strong... really... strong

