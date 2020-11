On November 18 KST, the boy group TXT released a teaser for their '2021 Season's Greetings.'

In the teaser clip, the members each became house fairies as they show off their adorable charms. Each fairy is in charge of different parts of the house as they protect the house that the members of TXT are living in.

The special Season's Greetings pack will soon be released for sale, so don't miss out!