Former EXO member Tao denies dating rumors involving labelmate Xu Yiyang

Former EXO member Tao has denied dating rumors involving his labelmate.



On November 13, Tao held a live stream with his labelmate Xu Yiyang, and he opened up about his alleged romantic relationship with the singer. He expressed, "The person that I'm doing my best trying to support is my girlfriend? They're all my little sisters. My company artists are all my family."



Tao continued, "However, it doesn't matter if you're interested. If you want to see it that way, then go ahead. If you want to connect us as a couple, then do it. It's my celebrities who are getting popular anyway."



Tao founded his own label L.Tao Entertainment in July of 2017 after leaving SM Entertainment in 2015.