Former classmates of aespa's winter talk about how she was in school

With the new girl group aespa preparing for their debut, many netizens have taken an interest in the member's past. One member's personality and attitude have gained the attention of many people.

On November 9th, various photos and stories of member Winter have been uploaded to a Facebook page called 'Idol Issue'. Winter's school photos and her childhood photos were uploaded with various captures of what her school mates had to say about her.

One school mate from Winter's middle school wrote, "She's prettier without makeup. Her personality is really good and she has those deer eyes."



Another netizen wrote "I had to repeat school to study for the college entrance exam. And Winter bought me a gift to congratulate me on my birthday. I knew she would succeed. I never saw her curse and she always helped other kids well. She helped the kids in the class that needed help."





Other netizens had more good things to say about Winter as they described her to be shy, kind, and bubbly when she was with close friends. They commented "She's shy around timid people, but she's nice and very bubbly when she's with close friends. She won't ever have an attitude controversy" and "She was so pretty even in middle school. She sang so well and danced so well, so I knew she would make it."



Meanwhile, Winter will be making her debut with the group aespa with Karina, Ningning, and Giselle. The group members each have an avatar counterpart that they will be promoting with, therefore, there are eight members in the new SM Entertainment girl group. Aespa will be making their debut with "Black Mamba" on the 17th of this month.

