'Start-Up' actor Kim Seon Ho was a gem that was discovered after twelve years

There are many times when a character from a drama is loved. However, for actor Kim Seon Ho it's different. He started to gain popularity when he started to appear on 'One Night, Two Days 2,' but his popularity is at an all-time high with his appearance in the popular tvN drama 'Start-Up.'

Many have claimed that Han Ji Pyeong, the character played by Kim Seon Ho, is the best supporting character ever. Everything about the character is perfect, except he is not the main protagonist.

There have been many pictures shared in various online communities since the first episode of 'Start-Up' aired on October 17th. Many netizens are revisiting various photos and stories of the actor as his popularity rises.

Information and photos of Kim Seon Ho can be easily found on social media and on various online communities. In particular, the photos that were taken of the actor when he was on his way home from the theater gained attention from netizens. It gained so much interest that some of the photos were introduced in KBS2's 'One Night and Two Days.'

Kim Seon Ho debuted in 2009 at the age of 24. He made his debut with the play 'New Boeing Boeing.' Since then, he made an appearance in various musicals such as 'Sherlock,' 'True West,' 'Voice of Millenium,' and 'Closer.'

The actor made his debut on the main screen in 2017 through the KBS2 drama 'Good Manager.' Then he made an appearance in MBC's 'Two Cops' and received the MBC Rookie Male Actor award in 2018.

He continued to work tirelessly as he made an appearance in the tvN drama '100 Days My Prince' and tvN's 'Catch The Ghost.' Finally, he landed the role in 'Start-Up' that brought a great change in his popularity.



Before 'Start-Up' aired, Kim Seon Ho had around 600,000 followers on his Instagram page. However, after the first episode of 'Start-Up' aired, he gained more than 157,000 new followers. As of November 16th, Kim Seon Ho's Instagram account has now grown to 1.92 million followers.

This popularity was not achieved solely because of the popularity of his character in the drama. He was able to gain a huge fandom through his in-depth charms. In addition, many fans have posted various contents of the actor on the web.

Netizens have fallen for the dimples on his face, his clean porcelain skin, and his kind, good looks. Not only does his appearance captive fans but also his eloquent speaking skills. Many netizens claim people may not know Kim Seon Ho, but everyone falls for him after knowing his charms.

Kim Seon Ho gained this immense popularity after twelve years since his debut. There are various ways in which actors gain popularity. There are actors who appear in popular drama early in their career, becoming a rising star. Then there are those who are able to see the light in their career later on. Kim Seon Ho was a gem that was waiting to be discovered.

