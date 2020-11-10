GOT7 to attend recording for 'Idol On Quiz' this week

GOT7 members Jackson, Jinyoung, BamBam, and Yugyeom will be attending a recording for KBS2's 'Idol On Quiz' this week!

According to media reports on November 10, the GOT7 members will be attending a recording for 'Idol On Quiz' on November 11. The members will be testing their quiz skills as they combine their Korean, Hong Kongese, and Thai minds to solve various questions. This recording will also mark the first without MC Jung Hyung Don. Instead, permanent cast member Kim Jong Min will be filling in as a temporary MC alongside Jang Sung Kyu.

Meanwhile, GOT7 recently announced their comeback with their 4th full album, 'Breath of Love: Last Piece', coming up on November 30.

