Check out the list of Top 10 Favorite Celebrities chosen by the Korean public in 2020!

Who are the celebrities that the Korean people love the most?

On November 21, 'Sports Korea' revealed their annual list of top 10 celebrities, which they gathered through an anonymous poll conducted across the country. The poll reached a total of 1,050 individuals residing in 17 different cities, including both male and females aged between 18 and 69.

For the third time in a row, the first place was taken by entertainer Yoo Jae Suk, followed by BTS who climbed up one rank since their 3rd place position back in 2018. In addition, celebrities such as IU, Suzy, and Lee Seung Ki have also made the list of Top 10 for three consecutive years.

Check out the list below, starting from rank #10! Did any of your favorites make this list?

#10: Jun Ji Hyun, Kim Hee Seon, Kang Ho Dong, Ahn Seong Ki, Choi Bool Am

#9: Suzy, Lee Hyori, Lim Young Woong

#8: Hyun Bin

#7: Kim Hye Soo

#6: Park Bo Gum

#5: Gong Yoo

#4: Na Hoon Ah

#3: IU

#2: BTS

#1: Yoo Jae Suk