BTS member SUGA leaves a heartwarming message for fans after his surgery

BTS fans have become worried as news of SUGA's shoulder surgery was announced by Big Hit Entertainment.

On November 6th, the agency announced that SUGA will be taking a break after his surgery. Big Hit Entertainment assured fans that the surgery went well and that SUGA is on his way to a quick recovery.

After hearing the news, many fans and netizens send messages of support to the artist in various online communities. Many fans were concerned as the news was delivered so suddenly before the boy group begins their promotion for their new album 'BE.'

SUGA must have known the hearts of fans as he left a warm message to his fans on Weverse after Big Hit Entertainment made an official announcement.

He wrote:

"Hello. This is SUGA.

So many people were worried about me after the announcement was released. I'm sorry and thank you...!



Really, fortunately, the surgery went well. Right now, there's pain, but my heart feels extremely relieved. My profession is to perform on stage, so I tried my best not to get surgery and held out through rehabilitation and shots. However, I became afraid because my condition would worsen every time I go on stage and this happened repetitively. I went to four hospitals and three out of the four advised it would be better for me to receive surgery since my condition is this bad. So I decided to get it...(I really contemplated a lot...!) I feel apologetic to my members since I can't be with them during the promotion schedules and I feel apologetic to the ARMY as well. I'm really saddened and disappointed too...We'll be apart briefly for my quick recovery, but I will return quickly. It won't be too long! Once again, I'm sorry, and thank you, ARMY!"







Many fans were moved as they were able to feel SUGA's sincere heart through his message. He truly thought about the fans who must be worried and apologized multiple times for worrying everyone.



