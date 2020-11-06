Idols who are becoming adults (in Korea) in 2021

As much as fans want to deny it, some idols are becoming adults in Korea next year! In Korea, "turning of age" or becoming adults is a bit different than in the states or other countries. In fact, in Korean culture, from the moment you are born, you are considered 1-year-old. When you reach age 19, you are legally considered an adult in Korea, which is essentially akin to the 18-year-old adulthood status in the US. Here are some idols who will officially be an adult in 2021!

Yoo Seon Ho

Popular ‘Produce 101: Season 2’ contestant and soloist Yoo Seon Ho is all grown up! Next year, the talented idol will turn 20.

NCT’s Jisung

NCT’s Jisung will forever be NCT’s maknae. Even with the addition of two members, Jisung is the youngest in the group. However, Jisung is now becoming an adult!

TXT’s Taehyun

TXT’s Taehyun, who actually shares the same birthday as NCT’s Jisung, may be full of charm and aegyo, but he, too, is turning 20 next year.

CRAVITY’s Minhee

Former X1 member and CRAVITY’s vocalist Minhee is already almost an adult! Next year, he’ll turn 20.

GWSN’s Lena

GWSN’s main vocalist and beloved maknae Lena is now maturing and officially becoming an adult!

LOONA’s Yeojin

LOONA’s Yeojin, who happens to be close to GWSN’s Lena, is also turning 20 next year!

Weki Meki’s Lucy

Weki Meki’s Lucy may be the maknae of the group, but she’s now becoming an adult in 2021!