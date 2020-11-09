Momoland charm fans with their spunky sides in new 'Ready or Not' comeback photos

Momoland have released a spunky new set of concept photos for their 3rd single album, 'Ready or Not'!

In these second set of comeback images, the Momoland members bring out a bolder, spunky side compared to the pink and girly mood of their first teaser photo set. All 6-members are totally pulling off unique, neon-colored makeup looks flawlessly, exciting fans for the lovely visuals ahead of the group's full comeback!

Momoland's 3rd single album 'Ready or Not', with title track "Ready or Not" produced by Psy, is set for release on November 17 at 6 PM KST!



