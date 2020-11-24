Netizens are amazed by the striking resemblance between BTS's RM and his cousin

Netizens have taken an interest in RM's cousin once again.

Seo Ji Yeon previously gained attention when the young MMA fighter was revealed to be BTS member RM's cousin. On November 22nd, she posted on her Instagram with the caption, "A fan created this photo of us wearing glasses." In the photo, RM and Seo Ji Yeon are seen side to side.

RM and Seo Ji Yeon are seen wearing different design glasses, but their striking resemblance was enough to prove they are family.





Seo Ji Yeon became famous as she became the champion in an MMA championship. She has already won 8 out of 12 fights only three years after entering the field.

The young champion also became famous as many netizens were amazed by the resemblance she has with RM. Being a close relative from RM's paternal side, Seo Ji Yeon has similar features with RM, including the same monolid eyes.



After seeing the photos of RM and Seo Ji Yeon, many netizens commented, "They don't look like cousins, they look more like siblings," "Both cousins are awesome, they excel in each their own field," "They look so alike," "The resemblance is so crazy." and "They both look cute."



