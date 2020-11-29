Ghost9 drops teaser schedule for 1st comeback since debut 'PRE EPISODE 2: W.ALL'

Ghost9 is gearing up to make their first comeback!

On November 30 KST, the Maroo Entertainment rookie group unveiled the teaser schedule for their 2nd mini album, entitled 'PRE EPISODE 2: W.ALL.' In the image, a mysterious open door reveals a mysterious swirling green and purple glowing sky, positioned just below a message that reads: "Watch out! You may get possessed by Ghost9 in this area!"

Highlights from the teaser schedule include dance performance teasers, a visual film, as well as a comeback showcase that will air through Mnet.

Meanwhile, 'PRE EPISODE 2: W.ALL' is set for release on December 11.

Check out the full schedule below!