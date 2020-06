IZ*ONE has set the bar higher once again.

The girls' 3rd mini-album 'Oneiric Diary' sold 389,334 copies in the first week (June 15-June 21). It's the highest for any girl groups' first-week sales, breaking their own previous record with 'BLOOM*IZ' which had 356,313 in first-week sales. The album had ranked #1 in various domestic charts as well as on 31 different countries on iTunes K-Pop Album Charts.

Congratulations to IZ*ONE!